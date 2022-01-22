Left Menu

Punjab Polls: Sidhu slams Kejriwal for misleading people, says AAP leader wants to run state with remote control

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal for misleading people in the state stating that the latter wanted to run the state through remote control.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:33 IST
Punjab Polls: Sidhu slams Kejriwal for misleading people, says AAP leader wants to run state with remote control
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal for misleading people in the state stating that the latter wanted to run the state through remote control. Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said, "Kejriwal always tries to mislead people here. Many leaders from his party joined Congress. The party will be swept away from Punjab this time. AAP wants to run Punjab with remote control, however, this cannot happen here."

He further asked Kejriwal to clear his stand on the "Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue" and how he gave private license to liquor contractor Ponty Chadha in Delhi. Sidhu also slammed AAP projected chief ministerial face 'Bhagwant Mann' in the ensuing Punjab Assembly elections who he said neither can hold any press conference nor give any statement without consulting Kejriwal.

Detailing Congress' roadmap for the upcoming Punjab polls, he said that while other political parties were hurling statements against each other his party's roadmap is working to help youth of the state. "I have come up with a roadmap of Congress party which will help the youth of Punjab. I hope that this time, the people of Punjab will again give us a chance and we will form the government here," Sidhu added.

He said that has created a roadmap to benefit people and wants to convert Mohali into an Information Technology hub, Startup city, Education city and a cluster of new technology and advanced machinery. He also stated that the Punjab model aims at 10 industrial and 13 food processing clusters.

Further, Sidhu also asserted that the party will promote skill-oriented entrepreneurship in the state. "During this election in Punjab, we will pay more importance to employment opportunities because the employment problem has affected our three generations till now," he added.

Slamming AAP after introducing his party's roadmap, Sidhu said that now the rival party would copy the Punjab model and place it before the people of the state claiming it to be theirs. Speaking about the CM face, the senior Congress leader said that he has full faith in the party as it will take this decision after analyzing the qualities of every leader.

"Congress will take this decision after analyzing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. We will accept the decision taken by the party high command," he added. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022