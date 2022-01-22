Modi govt trying to destroy rights of people: Rahul

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Modi government of trying to destroy the rights of people and asked whether one can imagine an India without people's right to food, education, employment and information.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it.

''What's the point of the world's largest democracy without public rights? The Modi government has been trying to destroy the rights of the people from the beginning. Can you even imagine India without these rights, including fundamental rights,'' he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He said the right to food ensures no one has to face hunger. On the right to education, he said every child going to school today makes a better tomorrow for himself and for the country. ''Right to employment- Despite the BJP's staunch opposition, the UPA (the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance) gave employment security to the public. This helped people of the countrymen in the difficult times of Covid. Right to Information - Transparency is another name of democracy. People have the right to question and get answers. RTI was also given by the UPA,'' he said.

''Which of these rights has the PM objection to? And why?'' he asked.

Gandhi used the hashtags ''Rights'' and ''Democracy'' with his tweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)