Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda tests positive for COVID-19
Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.He said he has isolated himself at home.After experiencing some Covid-like symptoms, I got myself tested and am Covid positive.
Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He said he has isolated himself at home.
''After experiencing some Covid-like symptoms, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I would request everyone who came in contact with me over the last few days to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested,'' Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, tweeted.
Notably, three weeks ago, Hooda's son and Congress leader Deepender Singh had also tested positive for COVID-19.
The two had also tested positive for the viral disease last year.
