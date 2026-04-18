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Haryana CM Cracks Down on ESI Healthcare Irregularities

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has demanded transparency within the ESI healthcare system, emphasizing zero tolerance for negligence or corruption. Following a review meeting, actions have been initiated against six hospitals for excessive referrals and irregular documentation, while plans to expand and modernize ESI facilities across the state have been accelerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:50 IST
Haryana CM Cracks Down on ESI Healthcare Irregularities
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/X@NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken a strong stance against any form of negligence or corruption within the Employee State Insurance (ESI) healthcare system. During a review meeting held at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, Saini issued strict directives to ensure transparency and accountability within the system.

Addressing concerns about the ESI Hospital in Panipat, Saini ordered immediate action to de-panel six private hospitals that were implicated in excessive referral practices and irregularities in official documentation from 2020 to 2023. As a result, notices have been issued to these hospitals, while three employees have been suspended, and disciplinary measures are underway against five medical superintendents.

Saini has called for a thorough investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau into the matter and ordered a review of records for 133 other empanelled hospitals statewide. He also announced the expansion of Panipat and Jagadhri ESI hospitals, upgrading facilities to include modern medical technology, and the construction of new hospitals in Bawal and Bahadurgarh. Staff recruitment processes are to be expedited to ensure no shortage, as the government prioritizes transparency, accountability, and quality healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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