'They were dreaming of making Kashmir here through Kairana': Adityanath in western UP

Asserting that the BJP will not compromise on the issues of security and development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the Samajwadi Party has released a ''list for destruction'' by naming criminals as its candidates.

''They were dreaming of making a Kashmir here through Kairana, to these elements we have said - Kashmir is now turning into heaven and western Uttar Pradesh is achieving new heights in development,'' Adityanth said here as top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a door-door campaign in districts which will go to polls in the first phase of assembly polls on February 10. Shah was on Saturday in Kairana in Shamli district which, the BJP had alleged, had seen an exodus of Hindus under the SP rule and had met some of the affected famlies.

The chief minister said the law has caught up with mafia and rioters who were earlier functioning with impunity.

''For this, the right intent is necessary and only the BJP has it,'' he said, adding only his party can ensure the rule of law, development of all and end to appeasement politics.

The chief minister highlighted the welfare works and said the government worked to save the life and livelihood of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he alleged that its leaders worked for the prosperity of their families and neglected the common people.

''Seeing the list of SP, it seems as if it is a list of destruction and not development. Criminals do not develop but destroy,'' Adityanath said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, who met voters in Agra, said that Bhartiya Janata Party will remain in power for the next 20-25 years.

He asked the people not to be swayed by the promise of free electricity, saying the Samajwadi Party had failed to fulfill its poll promises in the past.

He also hit out at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

''Those who say Yogi will go to 'muth' and Modi will go to 'Himalaya' should remember to pack his bags and he will also not get a place in Hyderabad. He will be wiped off from Hyderabad too, as Yogi will also reach Hyderabad,'' Sharma said, adding ''now every child of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is Yogi and Modi''.

Sharma was campaigning for the Agra cantonment candidate Dr GS Dharmesh, who is the sitting MLA from the seat reserved for the SC/ST candidate.

In Kaushambi, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also hit out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for giving tickets to ''criminals and goonda elements''', and said that the SP should release another list of candidates.

Maurya reached Sirathu - his assembly constituency - and offered prayers at the temple of Maa Sheetla Devi Speaking to reporters here, Maurya claimed that the BJP will win more than 300 seats.

After winning the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP carried out developmental works without any discrimination, he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Maurya said that she is not finding candidates for her party.

About contesting from Sirathu, the UP Deputy Chief Minister said that in 2012, when the circumstances were not conducive for him, he had won the elections with a margin of over 10,000 votes. ''This time, the circumstances are much more conducive, and the win will be by a record margin,'' he said.

Keshav Prasad Maurya was elected as an MLA from Sirathu in Kaushambi in 2012. In 2014, he became the Lok Sabha MP from Phulpur seat.

He was the UP BJP chief in 2017 when the BJP won 312 out of 403 seats in the UP Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)