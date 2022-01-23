UP polls: I will always remain daughter-in-law of Mulayam's Yadav family, says Aparna Yadav after joining BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav on Sunday said she went to meet Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav after joining the BJP to seek his blessing as she will always remain the daughter-in-law of that family. "I will thank him (Mulayam Singh Yadav), for giving me a lot of political knowledge. I am the daughter-in-law of that family and will remain the daughter-in-law. It is my duty to take the blessings of elders before doing any good work," said Aparna Yadav.

Later during a door-to-door campaign in Lucknow, she appealed to people to vote for the BJP. "As part of this door-to-door campaign, I appeal to people to vote for BJP. Mothers, sisters all feel safe in BJP govt and I want to appeal to people 'Ek bar Phirse BJP Sarkar Baniye, 2022 Mein Kesariya Lehraiye'," she said.

Aparna joined the BJP on Wednesday in New Delhi in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh. "I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work. I have also been influenced by BJP's works and schemes including the Swachh Bharat mission, the welfare of women, employment. I will work in my fullest capacity," she said while joining the party.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

