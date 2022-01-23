Netaji's statue to inspire coming generations, says HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, unveiled at the India Gate, will inspire coming generations for valour, patriotism and sacrifice.

Addressing a gathering where Bose's hologram statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary, Shah thanked the prime minister on behalf of the entire country for taking the initiative to honour the freedom struggle hero.

''Netaji's statue will inspire coming generations for valour, patriotism and sacrifice for many years because it will not only be a statue made of granite, but will be an expression of feeling for Netaji in the minds of crores of people of the country,'' he said.

Shah also referred to the decision taken earlier to celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas'.

''Today, taking a historic decision Modi ji has also decided that Republic Day celebrations will also be started from January 23,'' he said.

