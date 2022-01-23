Punjab BJP General Secretary calls Mustafa's statement unfortunate, shameful

Jeevan Gupta, state General Secretary of BJP on Sunday said that the divisive, petty and alarming statement hurting Hindu sentiments by former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, who is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is deplorable. "The statement castigating the Hindus by Mustafa is nothing but a true reflection of the mindset of the Congress party. Mustafa holds a top position as the political advisor to none other than Navjot Singh Sidhu, state party president of Congress," Gupta said.

"Mustafa has been given relief by booking him under minor sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a serious crime of instigating and insulting on religious grounds," he added. Attacking the Congress, Gupta said that it is a political party that has always massacred in name of religion.

"Sikhs were burnt alive in Delhi Riots. Anti-Sikh sentiments and victimisation of Sikhs is the long history of the Congress party. It is a party that attacked Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple, Amritsar)," he said while adding that "regrettably" Congress has practised politics of blood. The General Secretary also said that the Congress party is playing with fire in desperate designs and is not keeping the nation's interest first.

"Mustafa should be put behind bars immediately for having made such a hurtful statement against the Hindus," Gupta said. An FIR has been lodged against Mohammad Mustafa allegedly for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

The FIR has been registered in Malerkotla city police station, under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People's Act. A purported video of Mustafa, where he can be allegedly heard threatening of 'creating a situation that cannot be controlled if a particular community was allowed to hold their events near his events,' was shared by Chiranshu Rattan, spokesperson of BJP Punjab Youth Wing and is doing rounds on social media.

According to the BJP leader, the video was from Malerkotla, where Mustafa, who is the husband of Punjab Minister Razia Sultana, had gone for election campaigning. However, Mustafa has said that his statement is being misinterpreted and the word he used, Fitno, means rowdy. (ANI)

