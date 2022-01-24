SC refuses to grant bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra and dismissed his petition seeking relief in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it is not a fit case for bail and dismissed Vijay Mishra's special leave petition.

However, the Court clarified that the petitioner would be at liberty to revive his application of bail after the evidence of main witnesses are recorded in the trial. Mishra, an MLA from Gyanpur, is allegedly involved in several cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

