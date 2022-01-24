Left Menu

Punjab seat sharing: BJP to contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37, SAD (Sanyukt) on 15

Speaking at the same conference, Singh said for the sake of national security and welfare of the state, all three parties have come together.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:08 IST
Punjab seat sharing: BJP to contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37, SAD (Sanyukt) on 15
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Punjab will contest on 65 assembly seats, the Punjab Lok Congress on 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) on 17 seats, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Monday as he announced the seat sharing agreement between his party and its allies for the February 20 state polls.

Hailing Punjab as a ''leader'', especially in defence and food security of the country, he said, ''Today Punjab needs special attention, it needs a double engine government and a better coordination between the Centre and the state.'' Nadda announced the seat sharing agreement at a press conference here at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Punjab Lok Congress supremo Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

''I am announcing a broader seat sharing agreement, BJP will contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37 seats and SAD (Sanyukt) on 15 seats,'' Nadda said. Speaking at the same conference, Singh said for the sake of national security and welfare of the state, all three parties have come together. Nadda said Punjab is a border state and security is a very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022