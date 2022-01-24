Italy's League, PD chiefs meet on president, working on "some options"

The leaders of Italy's rightist League and centre-left Democratic Party said after a meeting on Monday that they had "opened a dialogue" on the election of a new head of state, and would see each other again on Tuesday.

The meeting between the League's Matteo Salvini and the PD's Enrico Letta took place as parliament began a first round of voting to replace outgoing President Sergio Mattarella.

"The two leaders are working on some options and will see each other again tomorrow," the PD and the League said in a joint statement, adding that Monday's encounter had been "cordial". (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)