Punjab Polls: Congress tweets video with CM Channi as 'Thor' with hashtag 'Congress Hi Ayegi'

Ahead of Assembly elections, Punjab Congress has put out a new social media video, which portrays Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as superhero 'Thor' with an accompanying hashtag "Congress hi aeyigi." The video is made out of a scene taken from 'Avengers: Infinity War' a Hollywood film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Avengers. Faces of Charanjit Singh Channi, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are superimposed on the faces of characters of 'Thor', 'Bruce Banner', and 'Captain America'.

It also shows the faces of PM Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal superimposed on faces of the characters of 'aliens'. The video depicts how Channi as 'Thor' comes to the rescue of his fellow avengers from the attack of aliens and is shown to eventually defeat the 'aliens'. Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister who has floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)have also been portrayed as evil aliens in the clip.

"We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people," tweeted the Punjab Congress along with the video. The Congress Party, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) led by Gurnam Singh Charuni, allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, and the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) along with the AAP and SAD, with its alliance partner the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are among the parties who will battle it out in the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with counting of the votes slated on March 10. (ANI)