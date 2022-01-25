BJP seeks justice for school student’s death, demands CBI probe

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Tuesday demanded a probe by the CBI into the controversial death by suicide of a plus-two girl student in Thanjavur, recently, and legislation for anti conversion to prevent forcible conversions in the state.

Party leader and co-incharge of Tamil Nadu, P Sudhakar Reddy, insisted that a CBI inquiry into the forceful conversion attempt which led to the suicide of the minor girl, alone, would render justice to the juvenile and her family. The party members led by state chief K Annamalai launched a day-long fast agitation at Valluvar Kottam here pressing the demand and also sought compensation to the girl’s parents.

“We are not politicising the issue. We want justice to the girl who was forced to commit suicide and her to parents,” Annamalai said at the agitation.

A day ago, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi appealed to the people not to politicise school student’s suicide, and claimed that an enquiry in all aspects is apace.

The BJP however contended that the real culprits who abeted the teenager’s suicide ought to be brought to book.

The 17-year-old girl of a missionary school in Thanjavur consumed poison on January 9 and died on January 19. Based on her declaration, the Thirukattupalli police arrested and remanded the school hostel warden Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, senior leaders: H Raja, C P Radhakrishnan, Karu Nagarajan and the members of the BJP Mahila Morcha, too, participated in the agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)