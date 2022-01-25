Left Menu

Britain tells lawmakers: wait for police investigation into lockdown events

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:20 IST
Britain tells lawmakers: wait for police investigation into lockdown events
Michael Ellis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British lawmakers should wait for the outcomes of investigations by both the police and a senior civil servant into allegations that gatherings in Downing Street broke the law during COVID-19 lockdowns, a minister said on Tuesday.

Paymaster General Michael Ellis said he was not in a position to comment on the details of the police investigation, which was announced earlier on Tuesday.

"The Cabinet Office investigation will continue its work. I would urge the house to wait for the findings of that investigation and for the police to conclude their work," Ellis told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022