UK will not hesitate to toughen sanctions on Russia -Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:59 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the government would soon set out more details on possible future sanctions for Russia in response to its aggression towards Ukraine.

"We in the UK will not hesitate to toughen our national sanctions against Russia in response to whatever President Putin may do and the House (of Commons) will soon hear more on this," Johnson told parliament.

Johnson also said Britain would look to contribute to any new NATO deployments if Russia were to invade Ukraine.

