Several political, social activists join BJP in Jammu

Several political and social activists from border district of Poonch, including those associated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday.

The new entrants were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders including Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina who said his party has successfully gained the trust of common masses with public-oriented works and policies.

Prominent among those who joined the party included former district president youth PDP Sardar Kafeel Khan, NC Poonch district vice-president Sanjeev Kumar, prominent NC workers Om Prakash Sharma and Panch Koshal Kumar Sharma; and social activists Jagdish Chander Sharma, Kanav Narayan and Mohd Rafiq Jatt.

''The BJP is the best platform to serve the nation and society with selfless efforts. It gives immense pleasure to welcome the new entrants into the party, irrespective of their region and religion,'' Raina told reporters.

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said the party is committed to upholding the cherished agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' by steering all segments of society, irrespective of caste, religion and region, on the path of progress and development.

''This is the guiding philosophy that will lead Jammu and Kashmir to an era of peace and stability by weathering all the challenges with courage and fortitude,'' he said.

