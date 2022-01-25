U.S. House Republicans probe NBC over Beijing Olympics coverage
U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers from the Republican Party sent a letter to NBCUniversal executives on Tuesday raising concerns asking "about the level of influence the Chinese Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee has in NBC's 2022 Winter Olympics programming".
The letter was addressed to NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell and NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel. It was made public on Tuesday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican leaders.
