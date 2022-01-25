Left Menu

U.S. House Republicans probe NBC over Beijing Olympics coverage

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers from the Republican Party sent a letter to NBCUniversal executives on Tuesday raising concerns asking "about the level of influence the Chinese Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee has in NBC's 2022 Winter Olympics programming".

The letter was addressed to NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell and NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel. It was made public on Tuesday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican leaders.

