Avinash Pandey made Cong’s Jharkhand in-charge

Hours after the resignation of RPN Singh from the party, the Congress on Tuesday appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand.

Singh was the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand before he resigned from the primary membership of the party.

''The Congress president has appointed Avinash Pandey as the general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand,'' the party said in a statement.

Pandey was earlier the general secretary in-charge of the party for Rajasthan, who was replaced with Ajay Maken, following the revolt by Sachin Pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)