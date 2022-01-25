Avinash Pandey made Cong’s Jharkhand in-charge
Hours after the resignation of RPN Singh from the party, the Congress on Tuesday appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand.
Singh was the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand before he resigned from the primary membership of the party.
''The Congress president has appointed Avinash Pandey as the general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand,'' the party said in a statement.
Pandey was earlier the general secretary in-charge of the party for Rajasthan, who was replaced with Ajay Maken, following the revolt by Sachin Pilot.
