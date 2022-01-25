Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:16 IST
Avinash Pandey made Cong’s Jharkhand in-charge
Hours after the resignation of RPN Singh from the party, the Congress on Tuesday appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand.

Singh was the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand before he resigned from the primary membership of the party.

''The Congress president has appointed Avinash Pandey as the general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand,'' the party said in a statement.

Pandey was earlier the general secretary in-charge of the party for Rajasthan, who was replaced with Ajay Maken, following the revolt by Sachin Pilot.

