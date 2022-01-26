LG asks people to take pledge to eradicate terror ecosystem in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked people to take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighbouring country in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the central government under the “strong and able leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and decisive steps to break the shackles erected in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir. “While saluting the valour and sacrifices of jawans, we should also take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighbouring country,'' said the LG on the eve of Republic Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)