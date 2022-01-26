Left Menu

LG asks people to take pledge to eradicate terror ecosystem in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 01:13 IST
LG asks people to take pledge to eradicate terror ecosystem in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked people to take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighbouring country in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the central government under the “strong and able leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and decisive steps to break the shackles erected in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir. “While saluting the valour and sacrifices of jawans, we should also take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighbouring country,'' said the LG on the eve of Republic Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global
4
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022