Left Menu

Core objectives of Constitution remain unfulfilled: Mayawati on R-Day

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday greeted people on Republic Day, and said there was a need to introspect as to why justice and liberty, which were the core objectives of the Constitution, have remained unfulfilled.The BSP supremo also asked the government to be serious about reducing the huge gap between the poor and rich. Why has that humanitarian great objective remained unfulfilled even after 72 years.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 13:29 IST
Core objectives of Constitution remain unfulfilled: Mayawati on R-Day
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday greeted people on Republic Day and said there was a need to introspect as to why justice and liberty, which were the core objectives of the Constitution, have remained unfulfilled.

The BSP supremo also asked the government to be serious about reducing the huge gap between the poor and rich. In a tweet in Hindi, she said, ''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all Indians on Republic Day. The poor working people of the country are always committed to making the Constitution meaningful but the government must be serious and dedicated towards reducing the huge gap between the poor and rich by removing increasing poverty, unemployment, and inflation.'' The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked as to why the great objectives of justice, liberty and humanitarianism of the Constitution have remained unfulfilled even after 72 years of the Indian Constitution.

''Ambedkar had made justice, liberty, and humanitarianism as the core of the unique Constitution. Why has that humanitarian great objective remained unfulfilled even after 72 years? For this, instead of blame, an honest self-reflection is necessary,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022