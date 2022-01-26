Left Menu

No room for EU or OSCE in Ukraine talks, says Russia

He made the comments to the State Duma or lower house of parliament. Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's stance that it would take unspecified "appropriate measures" if it did not receive a constructive answer from the United States and NATO on security guarantees it is demanding.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want talks over Ukraine and its own security concerns to be made longer by including the European Union or the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe in them. He made the comments to the State Duma or lower house of parliament.

Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's stance that it would take unspecified "appropriate measures" if it did not receive a constructive answer from the United States and NATO on security guarantees it is demanding. Russia is expecting Washington to respond in writing this week to its proposals for guarantees.

