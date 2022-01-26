Arvind Kejriwal on two-day Punjab visit from Jan 28 ahead of assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Punjab from January 28 to 30 ahead of assembly polls in the state, which is scheduled for February this year.

As a part of his visit to the state, Kejriwal will visit various assembly constituencies in Punjab, including Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

