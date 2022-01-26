BJP announces its second Goa list; no ticket for Shripad Naik's son
Jainita, former state minister and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikars wife, would contest on BJP ticket from the constituency.The partys first list of 34 candidates had similarly excluded Utpal, former chief minister late Manohar Parrikars son. Utpal Parrikar subsequently quit the BJP and announced that he would contest from Panaji as independent.
The BJP on Wednesday announced its second and final list of six candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections. It included Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar who would contest from his current constituency of Bicholim.
But Siddhesh Naik, the son of Union minister Shripad Naik who was reportedly seeking ticket from Cumbharjua, did not find place in the list. Jainita, former state minister and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar's wife, would contest on BJP ticket from the constituency.
The party's first list of 34 candidates had similarly excluded Utpal, former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar's son. Utpal Parrikar subsequently quit the BJP and announced that he would contest from Panaji as independent. The second list also featured Antonio Fernandes who would contest from his current St Cruz seat, while Joseph Sequeira, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, was fielded from Calangute.
Antonio Barbosa will contest from Curtorim while Narayan Naik will contest from Cortalim.
Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim, recently quit the party and joined the AAP.
