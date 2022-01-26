World leaders greet India on Republic Day

Several world leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 73rd Republic Day with Israeli leader Naftali Bennett wishing the country continued peace and prosperity. Prime ministers of Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Lotay Tshering and Mahinda Rajapaksa, respectively, also extended their greetings, with Modi thanking them and reciprocating their well-wishes. Bennett tweeted, ''Happy 73rd Republic Day to my great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the wonderful people of India. Warm greetings to you all on this special day! May India be blessed with continued peace and prosperity.'' Thanking him, Modi said, he fondly remembers their meeting last November and expressed confidence that India-Israel strategic partnership will continue to prosper with the Israeli leader's forward-looking approach.

Rajapaksa wished that the relationship between the two nations may continue to grow to mutually benefit the people so that both the countries prosper.

Modi replied, ''Thank you PM Rajapaksa. This year is special as both our countries celebrate the 75-year milestone of Independence. May the ties between our peoples continue to grow stronger.'' In his message, Tshering said, 'On this Republic Day of India, the people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes to the people of India. While you witness the majestic parades in celebration today, please know that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoices with you in heart and spirit.'' Thanking him, Modi replied, ''India deeply values it's unique and enduring friendship with Bhutan. Tashi Delek to the government and people of Bhutan. May our ties grow from strength to strength.'' Replying to Deuba's wishes, the Indian prime minister said both nations will continue to work together to add strength to their resilient and timeless friendship.

