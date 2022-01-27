Biden stands by pledge to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 01:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden stands by his pledge to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
Psaki did not confirm liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement, telling reporters any announcement would be up to Breyer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- Stephen Breyer
- Breyer
- Supreme Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arctic chill prompts school closures across U.S. Northeast
U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients
Soccer-U.S. Soccer president urges women's team to settle lawsuit
QUOTES-Reactions to Biden speech on U.S. voting rights
U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients