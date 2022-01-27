Russia, after E. Ukraine talks, say all parties agree on need for ceasefire
Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on Wednesday, Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters. Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks, Kozak told a news conference. But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 02:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on Wednesday, Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters. Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks, Kozak told a news conference.
But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed. He said another meeting of the four countries would be held in two weeks in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail collaborates with Germany's GIZ to boost circular business practices
Germany's COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
Germany doesn't rule out closing Telegram - interior minister
FIH Favourite Match of 2021: India vs Germany's Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match achieves 3rd place
Germany: 65 children freed from abusers as part of probe