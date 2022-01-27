Russia, after E. Ukraine talks, say all parties agree on need for ceasefire

Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on Wednesday, Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters. Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks, Kozak told a news conference.

But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed. He said another meeting of the four countries would be held in two weeks in Berlin.

