Left Menu

TMC delegation to visit EC today to discuss 'key issues' on Goa Assembly polls

A four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress will visit the Election Commission of India today at 12.30 pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 04:08 IST
TMC delegation to visit EC today to discuss 'key issues' on Goa Assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress will visit the Election Commission of India today at 12.30 pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14. The delegation of the party comprises Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, LS MP Aparupa Poddar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen, and RS MP Abir Ranjan Biswas.

After the meeting, the delegation will hold a press conference. Goa is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022