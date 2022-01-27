Left Menu

Will BJP ask President Kovind to resign for praising Tipu Sultan, asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whether it will ask President Ramnath Kovind to resignn for having praised Tipu Sultan as a 'historical warrior' and 'freedom fighter' in the Karnataka Assembly in 2017.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:45 IST
Will BJP ask President Kovind to resign for praising Tipu Sultan, asks Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whether it will ask President Ramnath Kovind to resignn for having praised Tipu Sultan as a 'historical warrior' and 'freedom fighter' in the Karnataka Assembly in 2017. Raut's statement comes following protests by BJP and Bajrang Dal over the Maharashtra government's move to "rename" a refurbished sports complex in Mumbai after 18th Century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

"President Kovind went to Karnataka and praised Tipu Sultan that he was a historical warrior, freedom fighter. So, will you ask for the President's resignation too? BJP should clarify this. This is drama," Raut told the media persons in Mumbai. "BJP thinks that only they have history's knowledge. Everyone's sitting down to write a new history, these historians are here to change history. We know about Tipu Sultan, don't need to learn from BJP," he added.

"If they say it has been named after Tipu and that they will do this and that then they should let it be, saying all this doesn't suit them. State Government is capable of making decisions. Don't write a new history. You can continue trying to change history in Delhi but you won't succeed," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
2
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022