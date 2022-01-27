Left Menu

Goa polls: Pramod Sawant files nomination from Sanquelim, says will win

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Sanquelim Assembly constituency.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:44 IST
Goa polls: Pramod Sawant files nomination from Sanquelim, says will win
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Sanquelim Assembly constituency. Sawant expressed confidence of winning from Sanquelim with a "big margin".

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "Once again I've filed nomination from Sanquelim constituency. BJP will win the constituency with a big margin and I will be elected from here again." "The workers and I are confident. We are coming back to power in Goa in 2022 with 22 plus seats," he added.

Yesterday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the remaining six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Goa, which are scheduled for February this year. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022