Left Menu

Padma award for Azad a political decision, not on merit: Cong leader Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday the Narendra Modi governments decision to confer Padma Bhushan on Ghulam Nabi Azad was a political one and not based on merit.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:36 IST
Padma award for Azad a political decision, not on merit: Cong leader Veerappa Moily
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday the Narendra Modi government's decision to confer Padma Bhushan on Ghulam Nabi Azad was a political one and not based on merit. He said the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister should not accept the award if he thinks that it harms the interest of the Congress party. ''Narendra Modi took a political decision,'' Moily told PTI here. ''They have taken a decision politically; not weighing on any merit or otherwise. Now, it's for him (Azad) to take a decision (on whether to accept or decline the award). The former Union Minister, who was among the Congress group of 23 leaders who wrote to the party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking internal reforms, said Azad should think whether it's in the interest of the party or not before accepting it. Noting that Azad is a senior member of the Congress who had also served as Union Minister, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said he has to weigh the pros and cons on whether accepting the award will harm the interest of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022