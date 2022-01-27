Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi failed in fulfilling promises made to people of Punjab 5 years ago: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that he failed in fulfilling promises made to the people of Punjab five years ago.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:45 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that he failed in fulfilling promises made to the people of Punjab five years ago. While interacting with the media persons in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, "Rahul Gandhi Ji was too late to arrive in Punjab. He cannot show his face to the people because he failed in fulfilling the promises he made to the people of Punjab five years ago."

Further slamming the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, he said that both are political elephants who have crushed people. "People are tired of Congress and SAD. Why will people vote for Majithia or Sidhu? Both are political elephants who have crushed people. Our candidate from Amritsar East is a common woman who will be available for people always," said Kejriwal.

AAP convenor further said that they have looted Punjab in the last 60 years. "When a person walks on the path of truth, people end up abusing him. Channi Sahab, Badal Sahab and Sidhu Sahab, all abuse me but they won't say anything to each other. They have looted Punjab in the last 60 years," he added.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

