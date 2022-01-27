Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:22 IST
Two SP leaders, one Cong leader from UP join BJP
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress from the poll-bound state joined the BJP here on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party's sitting MLA Sharadveer Singh and former minister Shivakant Ojha, and former Congress MP Rakesh Sachan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its headquarters here.

They were welcomed into the party fold by Union minister and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and his cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Naqvi said a positive change is visible in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''People are firmly standing with the BJP and Modi and will dismantle the opposition's brotherhood -- rioters, musclemen and hooligans,'' he said.

Pradhan said the leaders are joining the BJP as they are inspired by Prime Minister Modi's leadership and asserted that they will strengthen the party.

