Kazakh president Tokayev takes over as ruling party leader
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's ruling Nur Otan party elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as its chairman on Friday, his office said in a tweet, finalizing the transfer of political power from his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Nazarbayev, who resigned in 2019, had retained sweeping powers until this month as the chairman of the security council and the head of Nur Otan, which dominates parliament. Tokayev took over the security council position at the peak of violent unrest in early January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Security Council condemns Houthi seizure, detention of UAE-flagged cargo vessel, which has seven Indian nationals onboard
Africa renews push for favourable UN Security Council reforms
In a first, UN Security Council uses virtual reality for field trip to Colombia to get review peace process
UAE calls for a meeting of UN security council to condemn recent Yemen's Houthi attack
UN Security Council approved parliamentary elections in Libya: Special Adviser