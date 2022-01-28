Left Menu

Kazakh president Tokayev takes over as ruling party leader

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:55 IST
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Image Credit: ANI
Kazakhstan's ruling Nur Otan party elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as its chairman on Friday, his office said in a tweet, finalizing the transfer of political power from his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Nazarbayev, who resigned in 2019, had retained sweeping powers until this month as the chairman of the security council and the head of Nur Otan, which dominates parliament. Tokayev took over the security council position at the peak of violent unrest in early January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

