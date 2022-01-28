Left Menu

Budget session: Cong decides to work with like-minded parties; raise farmers issue, border dispute

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.PTI SKC SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:33 IST
Budget session: Cong decides to work with like-minded parties; raise farmers issue, border dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top Congress leaders on Friday decided to work closely with like-minded parties during the upcoming budget session of parliament and jointly raise matters of public importance, including farmers' issues and border disputes with China.

This was decided at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting was held virtually and it was decided to raise the issues of farmers' distress, a border dispute with China, and relief package for Covid victims.

The party has been demanding a compensation package for the families of Covid victims.

Congress also decided to raise the issue of the sale of Air India to Tata group, besides the downturn in the Indian economy and high prices of essential commodities.

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy group is chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and includes Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, senior party leaders A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, and Manickam Tagore. Party MP Manish Tewari also attended the meeting.

Though former prime minister Manmohan Singh is also a member of the group, he did not attend the meeting.

The meeting is called before every parliament session to decide the party's strategy.

The Budget Session of Parliament starts on January 31 with the president's address to a joint sitting of both the houses. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022