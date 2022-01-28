Left Menu

UK PM committed to introducing healthcare levy in April - spokesman

His spokesman said both Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were "fully committed to introducing the health and social care levy in April". "Of course we understand that people may not want to pay more in tax but ..

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:45 IST
UK PM committed to introducing healthcare levy in April - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister are fully committed to introducing the health and social care levy in April, his spokesman said on Friday, denying reports the government would delay or scrap the policy.

Under pressure over alleged COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and residence, Johnson has faced calls from some in his Conservative Party to either delay or scrap a move to raise some taxes to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis. His spokesman said both Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were "fully committed to introducing the health and social care levy in April".

"Of course we understand that people may not want to pay more in tax but .. We've set out the rationale for this and I think it's clear that one of the public's number one priorities is to the support the NHS (National Health Service)." Johnson has pledged to tackle a backlog in Britain's health system, which has seen millions waiting months for treatment from the state-run NHS, after resources were refocused to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also promised to address Britain's creaking social care system, where costs are projected to double as the population ages over the next two decades.

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022