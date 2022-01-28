Left Menu

Don't know her, says Navjot Kaur after Sidhu's sister alleges Punjab Congress Chief abandoned mother

Hours after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister alleged that he had abandoned his mother, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday said she does not know the woman.

Updated: 28-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:06 IST
Hours after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister alleged that he had abandoned his mother, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday said she does not know the woman. "I don't know her. Sidhu's father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," says Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

A woman, Suman Toor, who says she is Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister described her brother, Sidhu as a 'cruel person' and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father's death. Toor, who is based in the United States alleged, "Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989."According to her, Navjot Singh Sidhu ended "everything for the sake of money". She also said that in a news article earlier Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated, when he was two years old.

Meanwhile, a response from Navjot Singh Sidhu on the allegations is still awaited.Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

