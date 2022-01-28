Left Menu

People of UP fed up with politics of caste, religion: Bhupesh Baghel

People of UP fed up with politics of caste, religion: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with politics of “caste and religion” and now they want a change. On a two-day visit here, Baghel told reporters that during his campaign for the Congress candidates in the city, he spoke to many people and all of them echoed the same need for change. ''During my door to door campaigning I met people such as rickshaw pullers, vendors, women, and others, they all wanted change. ''People are fed up with the caste and religion politics of other parties and are looking forward to Congress,'' Baghel said. He said Congress is the only party which is raising issues of women and employment for youths. ''These days not one party is raising issues related to the common man. It is only the Congress party that’s speaking about farmers, safety of women, and jobs to jobless,'' he said.

Baghel began his door-to-door campaign from Kheria Mod and then moved to Meera Hussaini, Mantola, Ghatia and other areas, campaigning for candidates from Agra Cantt, Agra South, and Agra North. He also met traders and youths of the city and discussed issues they are facing, said a Congress party leader. ''On Saturday, he will campaign for the candidates from Fatehpur Sikri and other places,'' he added. PTI COR VN VN

