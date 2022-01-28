U.S. NTSB sending team to site of Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:38 IST
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it was sending a team to the site of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
The team will arrive on Friday afternoon and Chair Jennifer Homendy will be the board member on the scene, the NTSB said on Twitter.
A two-lane bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed on Friday hours ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden to the Pennsylvania city, a dramatic example of the urgency behind his drive to rebuild the United States' creaky infrastructure.
