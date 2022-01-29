Left Menu

Leave now if you want to go, France's Le Pen tells party members

Macron himself is leading polls and seen as likely to secure the other spot. "Those who want to leave can do so but they need to do it now," Le Pen said on the sidelines of a meeting of European far-right leaders in Madrid.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 17:28 IST
Leave now if you want to go, France's Le Pen tells party members
Marine Le Pen Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose campaign for the April presidential election has been shaken by a series of defections, said on Saturday that if members wanted to leave her party they should do it immediately. Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, is running second or third in opinion polls that show a tussle among right and far-right candidates to win a second-round runoff spot against President Emmanuel Macron. Macron himself is leading polls and seen as likely to secure the other spot.

"Those who want to leave can do so but they need to do it now," Le Pen said on the sidelines of a meeting of European far-right leaders in Madrid. "Having people here while their heart or their mind is elsewhere is unbearable. It is a total lack of dignity and respect towards all of our supporters," she added.

On Friday Le Pen's niece Marion Marechal, a popular figure among far-right French voters, dealt a blow to her aunt by saying that far-right rival Eric Zemmour was a better candidate. Le Pen's campaign has already seen the defection of two EU lawmakers. While the National Front - rebranded National Rally - has dominated the French far-right for decades, first led by Le Pen's father Jean-Marie and then by her since 2011, it has always failed to reach power beyond a few municipalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022