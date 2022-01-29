Yogi blames SP for Muzaffarnagar riots

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party for instigating 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and helping culprits get away with the crime under its watch. In Muzaffarnagar, 62 people were killed and scores others were injured during the riots between Muslims and Jats.

Adityanath said Gaurav and Sachin, two of the victims, were killed only because they had objected to harassment of their niece. “The party whose caps are coloured by the blood of farmers and innocent Ram devotees are pleading for harmony,” he said. He also said those who fired at disciples of Lord Ram have no right to seek votes from people, referring to the incident of firing at kar sevaks in 1990 ordered by Mulayam Singh government in the state. He alleged the SP has fielded candidates who are responsible for ‘Kairana exodus’, Siyana disturbance, and Muzaffarnagar riots.

Adityanath claimed that criminals in the state will be put behind the bars after March 10 when BJP comes to power again. “Such criminals will sell vegetables on the roads but would not dare to touch any businessman,” he said.

