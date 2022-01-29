Contempt of Assembly: AAP on SDMC's decision to not answer privilege committee's questions

The AAP on Saturday termed the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation's directive to its officials not to answer the questions sent by the Assembly's privilege committee a ''contempt'' of the House and alleged it was done to hide corruption.

The BJP sought to justify the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) decision, describing it ''logically correct''.

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the SDMC's directive came days after the three BJP-ruled civic bodies replied to an AAP MLA's question in the Assembly that they had no information about hoardings of the saffron party and its leaders in their areas and the matter was referred to the privilege committee.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked when the Arvind Kejriwal government was ''not implementing'' the 4th and 5th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations on funds for civic bodies after accepting them in Delhi assembly, how does the AAP expect the corporations to reply to the assembly's queries.

The SDMC on Friday asked its officials ''not to answer'' questions from the Delhi Assembly's privilege committee after a proposal moved by SDMC's Leader of the House Inderjeet Sehrawat in this connection was approved by the standing committee of the civic body.

Sehrawat said the privilege committee of the Delhi Assembly had sought answers for several starred and unstarred questions asked during its session held on January 3 and 4 and the civic body provided replies along with documents to all these questions, but the privilege committee termed them unsatisfactory and incomplete. ''By these tactics, Assembly committees are just harassing the SDMC officials and interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the civic body. Many questions are irrelevant and not in the interest of the public,'' he had told PTI.

Lashing out at the BJP, AAP leader Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that the SDMC's decision was aimed at covering up the saffron party's ''corruption''.

''It is contempt of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, breach of privilege,'' the AAP spokesperson charged. He said an AAP MLA had sought to know from all the three municipal corporations if the BJP was paying for putting up political hoardings in their areas.

''The commissioners of all three corporations stated in their reply that they had no information about it (BJP hoardings). The Delhi Assembly referred this question to the privileges committee after a resolution was passed.'' ''There is no street in Delhi left without any political hoarding of the BJP, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), BJP MPs, mayors and the state BJP leaders," he added.

Bharadwaj claimed that the civic bodies have been incurring a loss of Rs 2,680 crore per annum as the hoardings of the BJP and its leaders have been put up across the city ''for free''.

One hoarding is supposed to generate Rs 1 lakh -1.15 lakh revenue each month, he added.

In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson hit back, saying, ''It is surprising that MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj calls sites where BJP hoardings are placed as illegal but he and his colleagues turn a blind eye when at the same sites hoardings of Arvind Kejriwal's birthday greetings or his party programmes are put up.'' This shows the AAP's ''duplicity", he charged.

