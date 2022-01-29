Left Menu

Amit Shah defers door-to-door campaign in Muzaffarnagar, Deoband areas due to overcrowding

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he had to postpone the door-to-door campaign in areas of Deoband in Saharanpur and in Muzaffarnagar due to overcrowding.

ANI | Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:30 IST
Amit Shah defers door-to-door campaign in Muzaffarnagar, Deoband areas due to overcrowding
Amit Shah postpones door-to-door campaign in Muzaffarnagar, Deoband due to huge crowd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he had to postpone the door-to-door campaign in areas of Deoband in Saharanpur and in Muzaffarnagar due to overcrowding. The Home Minister, who was campaigning here for assembly polls in the state, said that modes of the campaign have changed due to the situation created by COVID-19.

He said he went to Deoband and there was a large presence of people. He apologised to people of the areas where he was to campaign personally for not being able to make it.

"Today, due to the large crowd in Muzaffarnagar and Deoband, I had to stop the door-to-door campaign. I had a programme of door-to-doo campaigning. My apologies to voters... ," said Shah. Campaigning in Saharanpur, the Home Minister accused Samajwadi Party of practising "appeasement politics".

"What was SP Government's role in Muzaffarnagar riots? Those who were involved in the riots were made victims and the victims were made accused and put behind bars, just for the sake of appeasement," he said. "During Samajwadi Party rule, there was a 'bahubali', a mini CM, a scam and a riot in every district of the state. This was the definition of development for the Samajwadi Party. Today the BJP government has given industry, a product, a medical college and an identity to every district," he added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh on January 31. The state will go to the polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

Election Commission has extended a ban on physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states till January 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022