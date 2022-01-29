Amit Shah defers door-to-door campaign in Muzaffarnagar, Deoband areas due to overcrowding

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he had to postpone the door-to-door campaign in areas of Deoband in Saharanpur and in Muzaffarnagar due to overcrowding. The Home Minister, who was campaigning here for assembly polls in the state, said that modes of the campaign have changed due to the situation created by COVID-19.

He said he went to Deoband and there was a large presence of people. He apologised to people of the areas where he was to campaign personally for not being able to make it.

"Today, due to the large crowd in Muzaffarnagar and Deoband, I had to stop the door-to-door campaign. I had a programme of door-to-doo campaigning. My apologies to voters... ," said Shah. Campaigning in Saharanpur, the Home Minister accused Samajwadi Party of practising "appeasement politics".

"What was SP Government's role in Muzaffarnagar riots? Those who were involved in the riots were made victims and the victims were made accused and put behind bars, just for the sake of appeasement," he said. "During Samajwadi Party rule, there was a 'bahubali', a mini CM, a scam and a riot in every district of the state. This was the definition of development for the Samajwadi Party. Today the BJP government has given industry, a product, a medical college and an identity to every district," he added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh on January 31. The state will go to the polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

Election Commission has extended a ban on physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states till January 31. (ANI)

