Indian Youth Congress holds protest against Centre over Pegasus row

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday held a protest against the Centre over the Pegasus espionage issue.

According to a report in The New York Times, Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the ''centrepieces'' of a roughly USD 2-billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017.

IYC national president Srinivas B V said the manner in which the "spying and blackmailing" was done by Pegasus software on the leaders of the opposition, judges, media persons and other citizens is very serious subject.

''The evidence of this has now come to the fore. The prime minister of India was busy buying Pegasus and spying while the unemployed were stumbling and sticking to the race for 'jobs'. Congress party leader Shri Rahul Gandhi had asked two questions to the government in July 2021, to which the prime minister did not answer but now reports are out from New York Times, and now the answer is quite clear,'' he alleged.

