Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress holds protest against Centre over Pegasus row

Congress party leader Shri Rahul Gandhi had asked two questions to the government in July 2021, to which the prime minister did not answer but now reports are out from New York Times, and now the answer is quite clear, he alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:50 IST
Indian Youth Congress holds protest against Centre over Pegasus row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday held a protest against the Centre over the Pegasus espionage issue.

According to a report in The New York Times, Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the ''centrepieces'' of a roughly USD 2-billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017.

IYC national president Srinivas B V said the manner in which the "spying and blackmailing" was done by Pegasus software on the leaders of the opposition, judges, media persons and other citizens is very serious subject.

''The evidence of this has now come to the fore. The prime minister of India was busy buying Pegasus and spying while the unemployed were stumbling and sticking to the race for 'jobs'. Congress party leader Shri Rahul Gandhi had asked two questions to the government in July 2021, to which the prime minister did not answer but now reports are out from New York Times, and now the answer is quite clear,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022