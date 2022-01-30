No place for Godse's 'heirs' in India, says TN CM

Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday paid floral tributes here to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with the latter urging the people to take a vow that there is no place in the Indian soil for Nathuram Godse's 'heirs'. Ravi and Stalin paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the father of the nation, placed close to a life size statue of Gandhi on the Marina beachfront here. In a tweet, Stalin urged people to take a pledge on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to uphold unity by nurturing love and brotherhood and, ''let us take a vow that there is no place in the Indian soil for Godse's heirs and their evil thoughts.'' The Chief Minister did not explicitly name anyone in his post. Ravi also paid floral tributes to Gandhiji at the Raj Bhavan here and administered a pledge against untouchability and observed 2-minute silence as a mark of respect along with students from the institutions of Harijan Sevak Sangh and Raj Bhavan staffers and officials. On the occasion, Ravi hailed Mahatma Gandhi for his charismatic leadership to the freedom movement, unwavering commitment to truth, non-violence and dedication to serve the Scheduled Castes and downtrodden.

The Govenror, ''urged the people to pledge themselves on this day for adhering to his principles and rendering selfless service to promote fraternity in our society in strengthening and taking our nation on the progressive path,'' a Raj Bhavan release said. The Governor interacted with students and presented them with Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography and sweets. He advised the authorities to arrange for career counselling for students to enable them to decide on options after completing schooling.

Led by Stalin, Ministers, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and top government officials took a pledge against untouchability on Saturday at the Secretariat here on the eve of Gandhiji's death anniversary which is observed as Martyrs' Day. Similarly, senior government officials including district collectors administered the pledge against untouchability to government staff across Tamil Nadu on the Martyrs' Day eve. Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948 and the nation paid homage to the father of the nation on his 74th death anniversary.

