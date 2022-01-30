Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of 61 candidates, 24 women given ticket

The Congress party on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month. Of the 61 assembly seats, 24 seats have been given to women which is almost 39 percent of the total seats in the fourth list.

The first list of 125 candidates included 50 women candidates, the second list of 41 candidates included 16 women candidates and the third list of 89 candidates included 37 women candidates. The party has so far announced its candidates on 316 seats out of which 127 seats are given to women candidates, which falls in line with the party's commitment of giving 40 percent seats to the women candidates in the upcoming assembly polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and youth. Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

