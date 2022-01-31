MPs violate Covid norms during president's joint address
MPs cutting across party lines were seen violating social distancing norms during President Ram Nath Kovinds address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Monday.MPs in the first two rows, seating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, top Union ministers and floor leaders of various parties, were socially distanced but not after that.
- Country:
- India
MPs cutting across party lines were seen violating social distancing norms during President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Monday.
MPs in the first two rows, seating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, top Union ministers and floor leaders of various parties, were socially distanced but not after that. From the third row onwards, many MPs did not follow Covid protocol. This included several Union ministers. In some benches of the Central Hall meant to seat five, seven MPs were crammed together. Several parliamentarians were seen chatting with some of them dropping their masks. Following the spike in Covid cases during the third wave, arrangements have been made for MPs to sit in the Central Hall gallery as well as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers. During the budget session beginning on Monday, parliament proceedings will be conducted in two shifts -- Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ashutosh Gowariker meets PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi to host first meeting of India-Central Asia Summit in virtual format on January 27: MEA.
Insisting officers be made available for central deputation through proposed amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 will affect states' administration: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi, Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly launch Civil Service College, 8 MW Solar PV Farm projects virtually.
Ashutosh Gowariker meets PM Narendra Modi