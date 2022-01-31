Report on parties at UK PM Johnson's residence to come soon, minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:50 IST
The findings of a British government report on a party at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence during COVID lockdowns will come soon, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.
Clarke said he did not believe that Johnson had lied about parties and said the prime minister was a good man and a good leader.
