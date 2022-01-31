Left Menu

Kashyap panchayat in UP's Shamli decides to vote for 'NOTA' as 17 OBCs demand SC status

PTI | Shamli | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:53 IST
A panchayat of the Kashyap community said its members will not vote for any candidate in the upcoming Assembly polls as the government has not fulfilled their demand to shift 17 OBCs into the Scheduled Castes list. Members of the community said they arrived at the decision during a meeting headed by Kashyap leader Mohar Singh Kashyap at Jhinjhana town here on Saturday evening.

The members said while they will discharge their responsibility of voting, they were compelled to opt for 'None Of The Above' (NOTA) option in the EVM during the election on February 10 in Kairana Assembly constituency.

The 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities that have been demanding to be listed as SCs include Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Batham, Gaur, Tura, and Machua among others.

Saturday’s meeting saw the presence of at least 32 Khap heads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

