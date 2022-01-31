Economic Survey tabled in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled a copy of the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha. As soon as the House assembled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made obituary references to sitting and former MPs who passed away recently.

Members observed a brief silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Soon after the Economic Survey was tabled, the House was adjourned for the day. The chairman also urged the members to maintain social distance in the Upper House and sit in allotted seats in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)