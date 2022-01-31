UK PM Johnson will tell Russia's Putin to "step back from the brink"
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from the brink over Ukraine when the two leaders speak this week.
"What I will say to President Putin, as I've said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink, and I think Russia needs to step back from the brink," Johnson told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Putin
- Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Too much tension on border', says Peskov commenting on Ukraine situation
Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukraine govt agencies
Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks
UK PM Johnson must address culture that led to lockdown parties - Conservative chairman
UK PM Johnson broke the law and lied about it - opposition leader Starmer