UK PM Johnson will tell Russia's Putin to "step back from the brink"

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:35 IST
UK PM Johnson will tell Russia's Putin to "step back from the brink"
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from the brink over Ukraine when the two leaders speak this week.

"What I will say to President Putin, as I've said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink, and I think Russia needs to step back from the brink," Johnson told reporters.

