UK PM Johnson will tell Russia's Putin to "step back from the brink"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from the brink over Ukraine when the two leaders speak this week.

"What I will say to President Putin, as I've said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink, and I think Russia needs to step back from the brink," Johnson told reporters.

